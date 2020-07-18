1109 East Martin Street

Amenities
1109 E Martin Street has been fully renovated with modern accents. The home is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath within walking distance to Downtown Raleigh. Everything is brand-new! No corners were cut in making sure this property has every modern amenity someone may need. Details: -Fully renovated kitchen with high-end (Samsung- refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave) stainless steel appliances -1,475 square feet -Level 3 granite in the kitchen -Remolded bathroom with marble tile and porcelain antique bathtub -Refinished hardwoods throughout the entire house -Energy efficient ceiling fans in all rooms -LED lighting and bulbs throughout -Gas fireplace -.25 acre lot in downtown Raleigh with an ally loaded rear entrance on Lincoln Court ensures plenty of private parking and backyard privacy
