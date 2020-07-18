All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 1109 East Martin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
1109 East Martin Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:02 AM

1109 East Martin Street

1109 East Martin Street · (919) 215-3012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1109 East Martin Street, Raleigh, NC 27610
Battery Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1109 E Martin Street has been fully renovated with modern accents. The home is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath within walking distance to Downtown Raleigh. Everything is brand-new! No corners were cut in making sure this property has every modern amenity someone may need. Details: -Fully renovated kitchen with high-end (Samsung- refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave) stainless steel appliances -1,475 square feet -Level 3 granite in the kitchen -Remolded bathroom with marble tile and porcelain antique bathtub -Refinished hardwoods throughout the entire house -Energy efficient ceiling fans in all rooms -LED lighting and bulbs throughout -Gas fireplace -.25 acre lot in downtown Raleigh with an ally loaded rear entrance on Lincoln Court ensures plenty of private parking and backyard privacy
1109 E Martin Street has been fully renovated with modern accents. The home is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath within walking distance to Downtown Raleigh. Everything is brand-new! No corners were cut in making sure this property has every modern amenity someone may need. Details: -Fully renovated kitchen with high-end (Samsung- refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave) stainless steel appliances
-1,475 square feet
-Level 3 granite in the kitchen
-Remolded bathroom with marble tile and porcelain antique bathtub
-Refinished hardwoods throughout the entire house
-Energy efficient ceiling fans in all rooms
-LED lighting and bulbs throughout
-Gas fireplace
-.25 acre lot in downtown Raleigh with an ally loaded rear entrance on Lincoln Court ensures plenty of private parking and backyard privacy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 East Martin Street have any available units?
1109 East Martin Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 East Martin Street have?
Some of 1109 East Martin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 East Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1109 East Martin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 East Martin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1109 East Martin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1109 East Martin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1109 East Martin Street offers parking.
Does 1109 East Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 East Martin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 East Martin Street have a pool?
No, 1109 East Martin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1109 East Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 1109 East Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 East Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 East Martin Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1109 East Martin Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct
Raleigh, NC 27613
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608
Fairgate Apartments
8924 Langwood Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Mordecai On Clover
420 Clover Ln
Raleigh, NC 27604
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St
Raleigh, NC 27605
Village on Hill Street
2404 Hill St
Raleigh, NC 27604
Camden Overlook
4703 Summit Overlook Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Crest at Brier Creek
6450 Viewpoint Cir
Raleigh, NC 27617

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron Village
Olde East RaleighWest Morgan
WadeEast Mordecai

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity