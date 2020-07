Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Great townhome in desirable Cameron Village location. New Paint and great hardwoods throughout. Separate Dining room. Kitchen has stainless appliances and stackable washer/dryer. Two good sized bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Relax on the back patio surrounded by nature. Convenient to Cameron Village shopping, restaurants, etc. Sorry no pets! Welcome Home!