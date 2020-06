Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Renovated 2 bed/2 bath apt near NCSU for rent, new granite countertop/new cabinets, all wood floor inside. Gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apt. , available early Aug.. Rent is $1025/month (not including utilities). Near the intersection of Gorman St and Western Blvd. 3 to 5 minutes walking distance to many wolfline bus stations and convenient to NCSU campus and Raleigh downtown. Small community full of graduate students and young professionals. Washer/dryer included. Strict no pet policy (no dog/ no cat)