Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
2610 S Wright Road
2610 South Wright Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2610 South Wright Road, Greenville, NC 27858
Amenities
carport
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charm of a home! With 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, kitchen with knotted pine cabinets and dining area. Single car carport and fenced in backyard! Convenient to ECU, Central Greenville!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2610 S Wright Road have any available units?
2610 S Wright Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenville, NC
.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2610 S Wright Road have?
Some of 2610 S Wright Road's amenities include carport, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2610 S Wright Road currently offering any rent specials?
2610 S Wright Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 S Wright Road pet-friendly?
No, 2610 S Wright Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenville
.
Does 2610 S Wright Road offer parking?
Yes, 2610 S Wright Road does offer parking.
Does 2610 S Wright Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 S Wright Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 S Wright Road have a pool?
No, 2610 S Wright Road does not have a pool.
Does 2610 S Wright Road have accessible units?
No, 2610 S Wright Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 S Wright Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 S Wright Road does not have units with dishwashers.
