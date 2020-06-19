All apartments in Greenville
2610 S Wright Road.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2610 S Wright Road

2610 South Wright Road · No Longer Available
Location

2610 South Wright Road, Greenville, NC 27858

Amenities

carport
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charm of a home! With 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, kitchen with knotted pine cabinets and dining area. Single car carport and fenced in backyard! Convenient to ECU, Central Greenville!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2610 S Wright Road have any available units?
2610 S Wright Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 S Wright Road have?
Some of 2610 S Wright Road's amenities include carport, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 S Wright Road currently offering any rent specials?
2610 S Wright Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 S Wright Road pet-friendly?
No, 2610 S Wright Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 2610 S Wright Road offer parking?
Yes, 2610 S Wright Road does offer parking.
Does 2610 S Wright Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 S Wright Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 S Wright Road have a pool?
No, 2610 S Wright Road does not have a pool.
Does 2610 S Wright Road have accessible units?
No, 2610 S Wright Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 S Wright Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 S Wright Road does not have units with dishwashers.

