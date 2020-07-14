Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible courtyard lobby online portal package receiving

Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional. Nestled on a quiet 85 acres, the location is sure to please with convenience to shopping, dining, and Uptown Greenville. Treybrooke offers private, spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, highlighted by unique features, including wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. The amenities are endless as well, including planned social events, a clubhouse, two swimming pools, sauna, and a 24-hour fitness center. Whether a private sanctuary of relaxation to end a busy workday, or a community full of activity and fun, Treybrooke offers an eclectic range of features for your new home. We look forward to making life more enjoyable by sharing our unique style with you.