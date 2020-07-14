All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Treybrooke Apartments

701 Treybrooke Cir · (252) 680-1187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC 27834

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 502-21 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 306-34 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 304-31 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 100013 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 312-24 · Avail. now

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Treybrooke Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional. Nestled on a quiet 85 acres, the location is sure to please with convenience to shopping, dining, and Uptown Greenville. Treybrooke offers private, spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, highlighted by unique features, including wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. The amenities are endless as well, including planned social events, a clubhouse, two swimming pools, sauna, and a 24-hour fitness center. Whether a private sanctuary of relaxation to end a busy workday, or a community full of activity and fun, Treybrooke offers an eclectic range of features for your new home. We look forward to making life more enjoyable by sharing our unique style with you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, weight restrictions on 2nd and 3rd floor
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $100
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Treybrooke Apartments have any available units?
Treybrooke Apartments has 30 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Treybrooke Apartments have?
Some of Treybrooke Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Treybrooke Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Treybrooke Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Treybrooke Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Treybrooke Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Treybrooke Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Treybrooke Apartments offers parking.
Does Treybrooke Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Treybrooke Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Treybrooke Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Treybrooke Apartments has a pool.
Does Treybrooke Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Treybrooke Apartments has accessible units.
Does Treybrooke Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Treybrooke Apartments has units with dishwashers.

