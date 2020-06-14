Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$645
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:53am
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
Uptown District
2 Units Available
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
1 Unit Available
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1708 E 4th St
1708 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1708 E 4th St in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
625 S Elm Street
625 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1129 sqft
Great duplex within walking distance to East Carolina University. This duplex has hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, fenced in backyard, and a lot of character!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
2409 E 4th Street
2409 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1115 sqft
Brick, Hardwood floors, central heating system, 3 bedrooms. Laundry room with a washer, dryer hook up, newly remodeled kitchen and bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Willow Run Drive
3608 Willow Run Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, three bathroom home in Willow Run Subdivision. This home features a large master suite with a vaulted ceiling and bathroom with separate shower and whirlpool tub.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1204 S Wright Road
1204 South Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in popular Coghill; Convenient to ECU. Formal living and dining room and a large family room-Lots of living space. Large bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Carport and off street parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2810 Edwards Street
2810 Edwards Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Move in Ready 3 bedroom/2 bath home located near ECU with easy access to Hwy 264. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home located in mature neighborhood. Carport and off street parking. No pets allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 Orlando Way
200 Orlando Way, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
885 sqft
**Model Open M-F 8-5 Weekends By appointment Only!**New Construction! Luxury 1 Bed Room 1 Bath apartments. Located right in the heart of Greenville. Units will offer Hardwood flooring, Tile in Baths, and Carpet in bedrooms. Granite throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated March 15 at 07:17pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyngate Drive
1212 Wyngate Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Less than 1 mile to Vidant med center. Nice neighborhood. Huge double garage and fenced back yard. Hardwood Floors throughout. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance. Renters Insurance Required. Move-In Today!
Results within 1 mile of Greenville

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
650 Tabard Rd.
650 Tabard Road, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1982 sqft
650 Tabard Rd. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON- CANTERBURY SUBDIVISION - 3BR/3BA Home located in the desired Canterbury subdivision. Features a 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, large wired building in the back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
212 Harell Street
212 Harrell Street, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2653 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Greenville features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2410 Chippenham Court
2410 Chippenham Court, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1471 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Winterville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 10 miles of Greenville

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3268 Penny Hill Road Road
3268 Penny Hill Road, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1026 sqft
Three bedroom, one bath rental available. Beautiful wood floors, fenced in yard, large lot, and carport with extra storage. *Minimum credit score of 600.
City Guide for Greenville, NC

Winner of a ton of awards and accolades (Best Places for Business, etc.) and THE cultural center of this central Carolina coastal region, Greenville is for up-and-comers and movers-and-shakers alike.

With a population of 84,000 and growing, finding your own piece of the city can prove difficult. That’s where we come in! Let’s see if we can’t find you the perfect spot to get your Greenville on. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Greenville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

