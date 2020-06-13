Apartment List
/
NC
/
greenville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1243 sqft
The Madison brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$645
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:53am
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
201 Fosbury Way
201 Fosbury Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a single car garage; located close to Medical District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
2608 Saddleback Drive
2608 B Saddleback Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
Very nice duplex located in Hampton Creek. Home has three bedrooms, two baths with large closets. Master bath features whirlpool/shower combo and double vanities. Kitchen features eat in breakfast area with maple cabinets and pantry closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2148 Flagstone Ct L2
2148 Flagstone Ct, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1043 sqft
Cobblestone Town-home close to Hospital - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town-home close to many major attraction and Vidant medical Hospital in Cobblestone subdivision. The bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath and plenty of storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
1 Unit Available
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M
1217 East Firetower Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
705 sqft
Nice one bedroom Downstairs. Move-in Today! Renters Insurance Required. (RLNE3653075)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
100 Churchside Dr
100 Churchside Drive, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2146 sqft
This mid-century ranch has it all! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths! 2230 sq feet. New real hardwood floors throughout the entire home with custom crown molding in every room. Home has been freshly painted in 2017 throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1708 E 4th St
1708 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1708 E 4th St in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6
4128 Kittrell Farms Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Premier Kittrell Farms Townhome! Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the quiet community of Kittrell Farms. This townhome features a bathroom in each bedroom plus a half bath on the main level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
301 Maple St
301 Maple Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1230 sqft
Walking distance to ECU. Large yard space. Washer & dryer included with the rent. Available Now!!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
87 Barnes Street
87 Barnes Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
Adorable flat in Windy Ridge. Two Bedroom, 1 Bath. Washer/Dryer included. All new flooring. Large enclosed patio with storage closet. Quiet community. Weight limit for pets.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3704 Nantucket Road
3704 Nantucket Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Move-in ready in the Medical District-Very Close to Vidant, Brody school of medicine and minutes from Greenville Mall. Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bath all on one level located in popular Bent Creek.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2416 Carlow Place
2416 Carlow Pl, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
A great location! In a Cul-de-sac, with a large, fenced backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Road Houses
104 Stratford Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
104 Stratford Rd Available 08/14/20 Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LCC Now Pre-leasing for August of 2020. Applications are first come first serve! Unique 3 bedroom 3 full bath single 2 story houses in a college atmosphere.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4020 Laurel Ridge Drive
4020 Laurel Ridge Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Minutes from Vidant, BRAND NEW home in a sought after neighborhood.3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor-plan offering Spacious Great-room with Gas Logs Fireplace opens to the Kitchen w/ Large Raised Bar Area & SS Appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1828 Fox Den Way
1828 Fox Den Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
The Oakwood Plan 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms - Engineered Hardwoods in Living Areas - Tile Floors in Bathrooms and Laundry Room. Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen with Tile Backsplash - Stainless Steel Appliances Enclosed Patio with White Vinyl Fencing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2320 Dovedale Drive
2320 B Dovedale Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1546 sqft
3 bedroom 3 full bathrooms in popular Brook Hollow. Large living room and kitchen area, screened in patio, single car garage, screened in patio with lots of updates.
City Guide for Greenville, NC

Winner of a ton of awards and accolades (Best Places for Business, etc.) and THE cultural center of this central Carolina coastal region, Greenville is for up-and-comers and movers-and-shakers alike.

With a population of 84,000 and growing, finding your own piece of the city can prove difficult. That’s where we come in! Let’s see if we can’t find you the perfect spot to get your Greenville on. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Greenville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greenville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenville 3 BedroomsGreenville Apartments with Balcony
Greenville Apartments with GarageGreenville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Apartments with Pool
Greenville Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenville Cheap PlacesGreenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCRocky Mount, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NC
Winterville, NCWashington, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NC
River Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Carolina UniversityCraven Community College
Pitt Community College