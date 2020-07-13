Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC with pool

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 07:41am
30 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2904 Mulberry Lane
2904 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1238 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! No carpet in this condo so no allergy issues and pet friendly. Tile floor throughout large living room with fireplace, designer kitchen with built-ins, great appliances & pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2942 Mulberry Lane
2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1329 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Dovedale Drive
2205 B Dovedale Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1564 sqft
Spacious home built by Cherry Construction. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with ceramic tile flooring. Granite countertop and bar in kitchen. Whirlpool, separate shower and double vanity in master bath. One car garage for added security and convenience.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1828 Fox Den Way
1828 Fox Den Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
The Oakwood Plan 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms - Engineered Hardwoods in Living Areas - Tile Floors in Bathrooms and Laundry Room. Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen with Tile Backsplash - Stainless Steel Appliances Enclosed Patio with White Vinyl Fencing.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
113 Breezewood Drive
113 Breezewood Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Upstairs unit located at deadend parking lot with no thru traffic. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, Living Room with gas FP, Dining Room off covered Balcony, Kitchen fully equipped & Laundry nestled close together (washer & dryer included).

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Turtle Creek Drive
1105 Turtle Creek Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1445 sqft
Upstairs corner unit with a great view of woods and located across from the pool.

July 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greenville rents increased slightly over the past month

Greenville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $894 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Greenville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $894 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greenville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

