Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:51 PM

13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
870 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Southgate
14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$645
706 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 04:53am
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
975 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
$
Uptown District
2 Units Available
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M
1217 East Firetower Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
705 sqft
Nice one bedroom Downstairs. Move-in Today! Renters Insurance Required. (RLNE3653075)

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2012 Tower Place
2012 Tower Pl, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
602 sqft
Downstairs Unit. All New Flooring includes Hardwoods, Tile, and Carpet in Bedrooms. Move-In Today! Renters Insurance Required. Contact office before applying application fee is non-refundable.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1217 E East Firetower Road
1217 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Popular Belle Meade. Affordable living, great location. Renters Insurance Required. Move-In Today!

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Mulberry Lane
3000 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
864 sqft
CUTE FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM UNIT IN FORBES WOODS. CERAMIC TILE IN FOYER AND KITCHEN AREA. STORM DOORS ON FRONT AND BACK DOOR. PATIO WITH PRIVATE VIEW AND MATURE TREES BEHIND UNIT.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
200 Orlando Way
200 Orlando Way, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
885 sqft
**Model Open M-F 8-5 Weekends By appointment Only!**New Construction! Luxury 1 Bed Room 1 Bath apartments. Located right in the heart of Greenville. Units will offer Hardwood flooring, Tile in Baths, and Carpet in bedrooms. Granite throughout.

Greenville rents increased over the past month

Greenville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $707 for a one-bedroom apartment and $892 for a two-bedroom. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Greenville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $892 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Greenville.
    • While Greenville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

