24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 07:41am
30 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
1 Unit Available
Uptown District
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
214 Wyndham Cir
214 B Wyndham Ci, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Professionally managed by iDeal property Management LLC.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Crestline Blvd
202 Crestline Boulevard, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC Available for sublease as is call office for details! This sublease has a 5 month remaining lease, an additional year lease is required at the time of signing for the sublease.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2904 Mulberry Lane
2904 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1238 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! No carpet in this condo so no allergy issues and pet friendly. Tile floor throughout large living room with fireplace, designer kitchen with built-ins, great appliances & pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2942 Mulberry Lane
2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1329 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 Sulgrave Rd.
1806 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
COMING SOON-AUGUST 2020--CLOSE TO ECU STADIUM - COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 3BR /2BA Brick Ranch with attached garage located with in walking distance to the ECU stadium.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2600 S Wright Road
2600 South Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
This appealing brick home offers approximately 1,560 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large fenced backyard that backs up to Eastern elementary school and is walking distance to Jaycee Park. Convenient to Vidant Medical and less than 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
4140 Dudleys Grant Drive
4140 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Move-in Ready in Wintergreen, Hope middle school district, located in popular Dudley's Grant, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
1002 W. Wright Rd
1002 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2690 sqft
This 5 bedroom 4 bath home is perfect for student housing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Road Houses
104 Stratford Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
104 Stratford Rd Available 08/14/20 Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LCC Now Pre-leasing for August of 2020. Applications are first come first serve! Unique 3 bedroom 3 full bath single 2 story houses in a college atmosphere.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
113 Breezewood Drive
113 Breezewood Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Upstairs unit located at deadend parking lot with no thru traffic. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, Living Room with gas FP, Dining Room off covered Balcony, Kitchen fully equipped & Laundry nestled close together (washer & dryer included).

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
239 Wyndham Circle
239 Wyndham Cir, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Updates throughout this 2 bedroom duplex within walking distance to ECU and Uptown Greenville. Brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new fixtures, new vanities. Open floorplan, onsite parking, fenced patio and outside storage.
Results within 1 mile of Greenville

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Delano Ct
711 Delano, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on a huge corner lot in well established Brittany Ridge. Granite throughout, Hardwoods in Foyer, Dining, and also will be installed in Living Room. Large back deck with adjoining patio. Single Car Garage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 5 miles of Greenville

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
823 Nc 102
823 NC 102 E, Ayden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1042 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch. New flooring and fresh paint. Carport with storage closet. Fenced rear yard. Small pets negotiable.

July 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greenville rents increased slightly over the past month

Greenville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $894 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Greenville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $894 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greenville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

