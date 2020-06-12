Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:17 PM

31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:53am
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6
4128 Kittrell Farms Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Premier Kittrell Farms Townhome! Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the quiet community of Kittrell Farms. This townhome features a bathroom in each bedroom plus a half bath on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
110 N Elm Street
110 North Elm Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1152 sqft
Great Location!!! Only 5 blocks to the ECU Campus. Walk or bike to ECU. Very clean, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex with new flooring and paint.SHORT TERM LEASES ARE AVAILABLE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1121 Turtle Creek Drive
1121 Turtle Creek Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1475 sqft
TURTLE CREEK CONDO, FIRST FLOOR UNIT

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1107 Grovemont Drive
1107 Grovemont Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with easy access to Vidant Medical and Hwy 264 and Hwy 11 Bypass. Assigned parking; Pet negotiable.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2227 Locksley Woods Drive
2227 F Locksley Woods Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Fully furnished condo available! This condo is close to everything in Greenville and overlooks the pond in the back!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
113 Breezewood Drive
113 Breezewood Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Upstairs unit located at deadend parking lot with no thru traffic. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, Living Room with gas FP, Dining Room off covered Balcony, Kitchen fully equipped & Laundry nestled close together (washer & dryer included).

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2360 Vineyard Drive
2360 Vineyard Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1041 sqft
Move in ready. Charming two bedroom townhome in great area. Walk to South Central High School.Convenient location in Winterville area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2408 King Richard Court
2408 King Richard Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2408 King Richard Court in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2601 Boone Court
2601 Boone Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1068 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex close to Hospital and Medical campus. Fenced backyard with storage building, single car attached garage. Great floorplan with large rooms and high ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1137 Turtle Creek Road
1137 Turtle Creek Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom and two bath condominium located on 2nd level at Turtle Creek. Home has 1400 square feet of living space. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with an electric fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
2112 E 3rd Street
2112 East 3rd Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Open Concept living 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath duplex within walking/biking distance to ECU. Laundry hookups and patio; Private parking.
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2913 Lee Court
2913 Lee Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
NEW CONSTRUCTION, 2 units available 1/1/20.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
224 North Street
224 North Street, Winterville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1117 sqft
This is a cute two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom duplex located in the Winterville area. Pets are allowed with a fee. This property does accept Section 8!

June 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Greenville rents increased over the past month

Greenville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $707 for a one-bedroom apartment and $892 for a two-bedroom. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Greenville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $892 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Greenville.
    • While Greenville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

