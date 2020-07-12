Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:04am
31 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown District
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Drake
200 Orlando Way, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
885 sqft
**Model Open M-F 8-5 Weekends By appointment Only!** New Construction! Luxury 1 Bed Room 1 Bath apartments. Located right in the heart of Greenville. Units will offer Hardwood flooring, Tile in Baths, and Carpet in bedrooms. Granite throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Crestline Blvd
202 Crestline Boulevard, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC Available for sublease as is call office for details! This sublease has a 5 month remaining lease, an additional year lease is required at the time of signing for the sublease.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Dovedale Drive
2205 B Dovedale Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1564 sqft
Spacious home built by Cherry Construction. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with ceramic tile flooring. Granite countertop and bar in kitchen. Whirlpool, separate shower and double vanity in master bath. One car garage for added security and convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 Sulgrave Rd.
1806 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
COMING SOON-AUGUST 2020--CLOSE TO ECU STADIUM - COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 3BR /2BA Brick Ranch with attached garage located with in walking distance to the ECU stadium.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1808 Plantation Cir
1808 Plantation Circle, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2293 sqft
1808 Plantation Cir Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON PLANTERS WALK - COMING SOON: Recently updated 4BR/2.5 BA home located in desired Planters Walk on a corner lot, in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.

1 of 9

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
114 N Meade Street
114 North Meade Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Beautiful duplex close to ECU with lots of upgrades! Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a fire pit in the back! Check out this great duplex!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1126 Brownlea Drive
1126 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1382 sqft
Easy access to ECU and downtown on bus route. This 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse provides a separate bedroom with bath for each which makes it ideal for roommates.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2309 Berwick Court
2309 Berwick Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with garage in popular Brook Hollow. Large living room with formal dining open to large kitchen with bar seating. Earth tones throughout make this home feel warm and inviting.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
407 S Jarvis Street
407 South Jarvis Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020407A S. Jarvis Street $1,200.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This home is a great 2 bedroom 1 full bath on the corner of Jarvis Street & 5th Street.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1008 Trinity Drive
1008 Trinity Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1741 sqft
Great location for this Craftsman-style home in Colony Woods. This home has been freshly painted inside and out.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
301 South Square Drive
301 South Square Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1716 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex has been well maintained and updated with laminate wood floors downstairs, neutral paint colors and carpet upstairs. The fenced in backyard features a pergola and fire pit. Rental includes washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
100 Park Drive
100 Park Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Home is in the process of being completely remodeled.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
945 B'S Bbq Road
945 Bs Barbecue Rd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
duplex convenient to vidant medical center...freshly painted and ready to rent

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lord Ashley Drive
102 Lord Ashley Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$600
3200 sqft
**$600** per room, UTILITIES INCLUDED and fully FURNISHED Perfect for students, traveling nurses and all needing short term rentals!Rental includes full access to BILLIARDS/GAMING room with mounted flat screen TVPool table will be installed

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1303 E Wright Road
1303 East Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1697 sqft
House is newly renovated to make for a cozy home atmosphere. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has a lot of charm. Hardwood floors have been refinished and both bathrooms fully renovated. Kitchen also renovated with new cabinets and countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

