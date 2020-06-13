Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenville, NC

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$840
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Southgate
14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1425 sqft
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
201 Fosbury Way
201 Fosbury Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a single car garage; located close to Medical District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2608 Saddleback Drive
2608 B Saddleback Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
Very nice duplex located in Hampton Creek. Home has three bedrooms, two baths with large closets. Master bath features whirlpool/shower combo and double vanities. Kitchen features eat in breakfast area with maple cabinets and pantry closet.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
201 N. Library St.
201 North Library Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
- Grid houses in walking distance to ECU! Rent a home everyone loves! Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1102 E. 4th St.
1102 E 4th St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
- Rent a home everyone loves! Grid houses in walking distance to ECU Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
1 Unit Available
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
109 N Meade St
109 North Meade Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Mgmt. Group, LLC Spacious 3 bedroom duplexes just off 1st St. Newly remodeled quiet neighborhood. Great layout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 E 10th St
1404 East 10th Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Professionally managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LLC, NOW PRE LEASING FOR AUGUST OF 2020 This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located within walking distance and driving distance from ECU.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
100 Churchside Dr
100 Churchside Drive, Greenville, NC
This mid-century ranch has it all! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths! 2230 sq feet. New real hardwood floors throughout the entire home with custom crown molding in every room. Home has been freshly painted in 2017 throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11 Scott St
11 Scott Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1512 sqft
Beautiful home minutes from city life. 3 large bedrooms with 2.5 baths, fireplace and kitchen pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1708 E 4th St
1708 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1708 E 4th St in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
301 Maple St
301 Maple Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1230 sqft
Walking distance to ECU. Large yard space. Washer & dryer included with the rent. Available Now!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
749 Seneca Court
749 Seneca Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
This gorgeous three bedroom and two bathroom home is located in the Pinecrest at Sawgrass subdivision. The home is in a great location and offers approximately 1,157 square feet of living space. The property was built in 2007.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3704 Nantucket Road
3704 Nantucket Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Move-in ready in the Medical District-Very Close to Vidant, Brody school of medicine and minutes from Greenville Mall. Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bath all on one level located in popular Bent Creek.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2416 Carlow Place
2416 Carlow Pl, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
A great location! In a Cul-de-sac, with a large, fenced backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1305 E 2nd Street
1305 East 2nd Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great rental property walking distance to ECU!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Road Houses
104 Stratford Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
104 Stratford Rd Available 08/14/20 Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LCC Now Pre-leasing for August of 2020. Applications are first come first serve! Unique 3 bedroom 3 full bath single 2 story houses in a college atmosphere.

June 2020 Greenville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenville Rent Report. Greenville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greenville rents increased over the past month

Greenville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $707 for a one-bedroom apartment and $892 for a two-bedroom. Greenville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Greenville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Greenville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Greenville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Greenville's median two-bedroom rent of $892 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Greenville.
    • While Greenville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Greenville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

