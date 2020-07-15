All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like Legacy at Fire Tower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
Legacy at Fire Tower
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Legacy at Fire Tower

4140 Bayswater Court · (252) 680-1947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC 28590

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 230 · Avail. Jul 19

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Sep 13

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 21

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 087 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 082 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 239 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1441 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Fire Tower.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
yoga
pool
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 1,2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greenville, as we are ideally located just off 4140 Bayswater Ct, making your daily commutes to preffered employers such as Vidant, ECU, Hyster Yale, Thermo Fisher and many others in Pitt County a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to Legacy at Fire Tower apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $600
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Sheppard, Great Dane, Pit Bull (also known as: American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. maximum tank size: 50 gallons
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: all vehicles must be registered with the Management office, Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Fire Tower have any available units?
Legacy at Fire Tower has 10 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at Fire Tower have?
Some of Legacy at Fire Tower's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Fire Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Fire Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Fire Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Fire Tower is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Fire Tower offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Fire Tower offers parking.
Does Legacy at Fire Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Fire Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Fire Tower have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Fire Tower has a pool.
Does Legacy at Fire Tower have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy at Fire Tower has accessible units.
Does Legacy at Fire Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, Legacy at Fire Tower does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Legacy at Fire Tower?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCRocky Mount, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NC
Winterville, NCWashington, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NC
River Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Carolina UniversityCraven Community College
Pitt Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity