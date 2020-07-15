Legacy at Fire Tower

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $600
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Sheppard, Great Dane, Pit Bull (also known as: American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. maximum tank size: 50 gallons
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: all vehicles must be registered with the Management office, Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.