Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access media room yoga pool business center car wash area coffee bar

For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 1,2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greenville, as we are ideally located just off 4140 Bayswater Ct, making your daily commutes to preffered employers such as Vidant, ECU, Hyster Yale, Thermo Fisher and many others in Pitt County a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to Legacy at Fire Tower apartments.