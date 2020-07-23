/
pitt county
74 Apartments for rent in Pitt County, NC📍
9 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
28 Units Available
Residences at Greenville
4020 Bostic Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1188 sqft
The Residences at Greenville is located in Greenville, NC, considered the capital of Eastern North Carolina because of its thriving cultural, educational and retail offerings. Our property offers a variety of floorplans to fit any lifestyle.
3 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
18 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
27 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
809 E 1st Street
809 East 1st Street, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large home with 4 bedrooms, ample living space and walking distance to ECU. Available now! No pets please.
1 Unit Available
4240 Williamsbrook Ln Unit B
4240 Williamsbrook Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1452 sqft
4240 Williamsbrook Ln Unit B Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Williamsbrook. Large eat in kitchen, living room with fireplace. Large deck off the back. Each bedroom upstairs has its own bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1806 Sulgrave Rd.
1806 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
COMING SOON-AUGUST 2020--CLOSE TO ECU STADIUM - COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 3BR /2BA Brick Ranch with attached garage located with in walking distance to the ECU stadium.
1 Unit Available
711 Delano Ct
711 Delano, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on a huge corner lot in well established Brittany Ridge. Granite throughout, Hardwoods in Foyer, Dining, and also will be installed in Living Room. Large back deck with adjoining patio. Single Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
401 S. Harding St.
401 Harding Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
- Rent a home everyone loves! Grid houses in walking distance to ECU Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
1102 E. 4th St.
1102 E 4th St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
- Rent a home everyone loves! Grid houses in walking distance to ECU Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.
1 Unit Available
120 H Chandler Drive
120 H Chandler Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1494 sqft
120 H Chandler Drive Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 KARRINGTON CROSSING - This beautiful 3 BR 2.5 Bath located in desired Karrington Crossing. It is close to the medical district and perfectly located for dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.
1 Unit Available
3400 Briarcliff Drive
3400 Briarcliff Drive, Pitt County, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1112 sqft
Luxury Two Bedroom - Enjoy luxury living at The Berkeley at Medford pointe, minutes away from Vidant Hospital and East Carolina University.
1 Unit Available
The Drake
200 Orlando Way, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
880 sqft
**Model Open M-F 8-5 Weekends By appointment Only!** New Construction! Luxury 1 Bed Room 1 Bath apartments. Located right in the heart of Greenville. Units will offer Hardwood flooring, Tile in Baths, and Carpet in bedrooms. Granite throughout.
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
209 Wyndham Cir
209 A Wyndham Ci, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC Available for August Pre-lease! Multiple 2 bedroom units coming available! Spacious 2 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 10 minutes from ECU and ECU bus route.
1 Unit Available
3409 Ellsworth Drive
3409 B Ellsworth Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1430 sqft
Great location near Vidant Medical Center and shopping. Upscale duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, stone exterior, single garage, screened porch and fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
1507 E Wright Road
1507 East Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1276 sqft
Hardwood floor throughout most of the home. Kitchen has newer cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Large fenced in backyard. Newer roof and windows. Yard work and washer/dryer can be included for an additional fee.
1 Unit Available
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
426 W 5th Street
426 West 5th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
Completely renovated! These dowtown 1 bed 1 bath units between W 5th Street to be ready for the Fall Semester! Base model starting at $700, one bed.
1 Unit Available
2220 Chavis Drive
2220 A Chavis Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage. Master bedroom downstairs with on-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is 2 very large bedrooms and a full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
108 Ripley Drive
108 Ripley Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2214 sqft
wonderful spacious home in nice established community...convenient to Vidant Medical and centrally located in town... hardwood floors, garage and nice deck with fenced backyard....
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Pitt County area include Craven Community College, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Goldsboro, and Clayton have apartments for rent.
