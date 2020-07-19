Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 2229 Locksley Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
2229 Locksley Woods Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2229 Locksley Woods Drive
2229 Locksley Woods Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2229 Locksley Woods Drive, Greenville, NC 27858
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Covered Patio with shade trees, Open floor plan, kitchen with eating bar, electric logs in fireplace, good natural light & walk-in closet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2229 Locksley Woods Drive have any available units?
2229 Locksley Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenville, NC
.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2229 Locksley Woods Drive have?
Some of 2229 Locksley Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2229 Locksley Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Locksley Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Locksley Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Locksley Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenville
.
Does 2229 Locksley Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Locksley Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 2229 Locksley Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Locksley Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Locksley Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 2229 Locksley Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Locksley Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 2229 Locksley Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Locksley Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Locksley Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court
Greenville, NC 28590
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
Similar Pages
Greenville 1 Bedrooms
Greenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Apartments with Parking
Greenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, NC
New Bern, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Wilson, NC
Kinston, NC
Havelock, NC
Half Moon, NC
Brices Creek, NC
Washington, NC
Fairfield Harbour, NC
Nashville, NC
Winterville, NC
Ayden, NC
James City, NC
River Bend, NC
Tarboro, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
East Carolina University
Craven Community College
Pitt Community College