1305 E 2nd Street.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:26 PM

1305 E 2nd Street

1305 East 2nd Street · (252) 714-9950
Location

1305 East 2nd Street, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental property walking distance to ECU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1305 E 2nd Street have any available units?
1305 E 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 1305 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 E 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1305 E 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 1305 E 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 E 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1305 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 E 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1305 E 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 E 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 E 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 E 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

