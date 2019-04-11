All apartments in Greenville
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
1204 S Wright Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1204 S Wright Road

1204 South Wright Road · No Longer Available
Location

1204 South Wright Road, Greenville, NC 27858

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in popular Coghill; Convenient to ECU. Formal living and dining room and a large family room-Lots of living space. Large bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Carport and off street parking. Washer/Dryer hook ups. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 S Wright Road have any available units?
1204 S Wright Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 S Wright Road have?
Some of 1204 S Wright Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 S Wright Road currently offering any rent specials?
1204 S Wright Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 S Wright Road pet-friendly?
No, 1204 S Wright Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 1204 S Wright Road offer parking?
Yes, 1204 S Wright Road does offer parking.
Does 1204 S Wright Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 S Wright Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 S Wright Road have a pool?
No, 1204 S Wright Road does not have a pool.
Does 1204 S Wright Road have accessible units?
No, 1204 S Wright Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 S Wright Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 S Wright Road does not have units with dishwashers.
