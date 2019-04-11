1204 S Wright Road

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in popular Coghill; Convenient to ECU. Formal living and dining room and a large family room-Lots of living space. Large bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Carport and off street parking. Washer/Dryer hook ups. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
