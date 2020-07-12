The Regency Luxury Apartments

Amenities
"Live at The Regency Luxury Apartment Homes in Fayetteville, NC, where we combine distinctive architecture and spacious floorplans with attention to detail that makes you feel like royalty!
Our elegantly designed one, two, and three bedroom floorplans feature gorgeous gas fireplaces and master suites with an oversized tub, shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. When living at our community, you will love cooking in your huge, well-appointed kitchen, or walking through Double-French doors to spend the morning drinking coffee on your own patio or balcony.
Our established community offers premier amenities as well, including a sparkling swimming pool with covered patios, a foosball table and coffee bar, a lighted tennis court, and a sand volleyball court. Enjoy the on-site playground or professional 24-hour multi-station workout facility, which offers weekly Zumba classes! Residents especially enjoy using our gazebo area with six grills— it’s a great place for neighbors to connect.
At The Regency Luxury Apartment Homes you'll lease more than an apartment home – you’ll lease a lifestyle! Call our friendly leasing staff or take an HD walkthrough video tour today to find the floorplan that's right for you!"