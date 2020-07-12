All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like The Regency Luxury Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
The Regency Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

The Regency Luxury Apartments

505 Regency Dr · (910) 370-6040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Westover
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Westover

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 526-526-102 · Avail. Aug 11

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 430-430-301 · Avail. Sep 6

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 514-514-301 · Avail. Aug 17

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 514-514-302 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 504-504-202 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 424-424-302 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 516-516-202 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Unit 516-516-102 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Regency Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
"Live at The Regency Luxury Apartment Homes in Fayetteville, NC, where we combine distinctive architecture and spacious floorplans with attention to detail that makes you feel like royalty!

Our elegantly designed one, two, and three bedroom floorplans feature gorgeous gas fireplaces and master suites with an oversized tub, shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. When living at our community, you will love cooking in your huge, well-appointed kitchen, or walking through Double-French doors to spend the morning drinking coffee on your own patio or balcony.

Our established community offers premier amenities as well, including a sparkling swimming pool with covered patios, a foosball table and coffee bar, a lighted tennis court, and a sand volleyball court. Enjoy the on-site playground or professional 24-hour multi-station workout facility, which offers weekly Zumba classes! Residents especially enjoy using our gazebo area with six grills— it’s a great place for neighbors to connect.

At The Regency Luxury Apartment Homes you'll lease more than an apartment home – you’ll lease a lifestyle! Call our friendly leasing staff or take an HD walkthrough video tour today to find the floorplan that's right for you!"

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: $10 trash removal
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 1st pet; $100 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/monthly
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: One assigned parking spot per apartment.
Storage Details: On-site storage units available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Regency Luxury Apartments have any available units?
The Regency Luxury Apartments has 11 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Regency Luxury Apartments have?
Some of The Regency Luxury Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Regency Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Regency Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Regency Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Regency Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Regency Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Regency Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does The Regency Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Regency Luxury Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Regency Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Regency Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does The Regency Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Regency Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Regency Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Regency Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Regency Luxury Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity