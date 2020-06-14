82 Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South View
15 Units Available
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,082
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South View
1 Unit Available
4322 Dominique Street
4322 Dominque Street, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1628 sqft
Great home in Fairway Forest subdivision of Hope Mills! 3 BR/ 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South View
1 Unit Available
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2230 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South View
1 Unit Available
5712 Spreading Branch Road
5712 Spreading Branch Road, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1870 sqft
This house has brand new granite, sinks and faucets being installed. Newly painted gives you a fresh pallet to work with. You will also enjoy the new carpet in great room and bonus room. The rest of the house has hardwood and tile.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South View
1 Unit Available
3541 RITTENOUR Court
3541 Rittenhour Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3541 RITTENOUR-CAMELOT-1500+SQFT-3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, CRAWL SPACE, BRICK AND SIDING, MASONARY FIREPLACE, FENCHED YARD, REAR FENCING, OUTSIDE STORAGE, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, AIR CONDITIONED, CARPET, CEILING FANS, KITCHEN ISLAND, W/D

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South View
1 Unit Available
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW LISTING - Fenced Back Yard, Double Garage, 4 Bedrooms! - IMMACULATE home in Hope Mills. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4252 Redspire Lane
4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1901 sqft
Coming Soon: July 1 - 4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Coming Soon: July 1 Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2901 Lambrusco Place
2901 Lambrusco Place, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
Gorgeous 4BR Brick ranch with 2 full and 2 half baths and side entry garage in Jack Britt school dist. Bonus room with closet and half bath. Tile floors in baths, Kitchen and hall leading to laundry, bonus room and garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOWMONT Lane
2825 Meadowmont Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2825 MEADOWMONT LANE-TREMOOR AT LAKEWOOD- JACK BRITT SCHOOL DISTRICT- 2193+/ SQ FT, TWO STORY, 3 BR, 2.5 BA, GR W/FP, FORMAL DR, EAT IN KIT.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2908 Sangria Place
2908 Sangria Place, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home on cul de sac street. Large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Formal dining room. Open kitchen space with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space and breakfast area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
719 CAMWHEEL Drive
719 Camwheel Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
719 CAMWHEEL DRIVE- RENT 1345.00. S.D. 1345.00 MUST SEE- AVAILABLE NOW-BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GALLBERRY FARMS-2000-2200 SQ.FT, TWO STORY, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South View
1 Unit Available
5486 Bush Court
5486 Bush Court, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
5486 Bush Ct. is located in the Raintree subdivision. Cozy home with country feel but close to everything.Home is located in a cul-de-sac and offers 1400 sq. ft. of living space, single car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
3031 Walesby Dr.
3031 Walesby Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
3031 Walesby (Small Pets) - 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch home. Single garage. Only small pets will be considered. 2 pet max and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South View
1 Unit Available
3532 Spring Garden Drive
3532 Spring Garden Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Hope Mills. House features fireplace, fenced in back yard, and an attached garage. Convenient drive to post.Pets are NOT allowed at this property Not available to move-in until June 01, 2020
Results within 5 miles of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1460 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westover
1 Unit Available
425 Georgetown Cir.
425 Georgetown Circle, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1660 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Luxury Details! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome, with huge garage and walk-out deck. Home features open floor plan, large bedroom and walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
2024 Gray Goose Lp
2024 Gray Goose Loop, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1950 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid June) Two-story Home with Open Floor Plan (No Pets) - Coming Soon (Mid June) Beautiful 2-story house with an open floor plan. Big kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, & kitchen island.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
9453 Gooden Dr.
9453 Gooden Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1140 sqft
9453 Gooden Dr. - Cozy contemporary ranch home with lots of upgrades. Open floor plan. Great room with wood burning fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures in every room, stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
1848 Windlock Dr.
1848 Windlock Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1738 sqft
1848 Windlock ~ Aaron Lakes West - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Story in Jack Britt School District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

