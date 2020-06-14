79 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC with garage

Apartment List
Spring Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Pine Forest
3 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Terry Sanford
12 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.

1 Unit Available
532 Lionshead Rd Unit 7
532 Lionshead Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1553 sqft
This gorgeous 2nd floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, great room w/vaulted ceilings and fire place, spacious eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, large master bath w/jetted corner tub, dual vanity, and separate shower, great porch to relax on,

1 Unit Available
823 Black Creek Court
823 Black Creek Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot near everything! Property has new (April 2020) laminate flooring throughout living area.

1 Unit Available
424 Newburgh Drive
424 Newburg Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautifully updated home on private lot at end of the street. Laminate flooring throughout the first floor with carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Large bedroom with unique barn door to the master bathroom.

1 Unit Available
532-7 Lionshead Road
532 Lionshead Rd, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1401 sqft
This gorgeous 2nd floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, great room w/vaulted ceilings and fire place, spacious eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, large master bath w/jetted corner tub, dual vanity, and separate shower, great porch to relax on,

1 Unit Available
627 Stone Cross Drive
627 Stone Cross Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath UPDATED Home with 2 car garage in Spring Lake. Home is located in the Anderson Creek area. 4th Bedroom is the Bonus Room which is very large.

1 Unit Available
56 Loyalist Road
56 Loyalist Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in LEXINGTON PLANTATION of Harnett County. This two story home has a nice lot with a rear fence and rear shed, single car garage and Lovely screened in porch.

1 Unit Available
157 Shellbark Drive
157 Shellbark Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms. with lots of living space downstairs. All Bedrooms are upstairs. Formal Dining Room with Butler Pantry, dark granite counter tops contrasts beautifully with the warm coppery brown cabinets.

1 Unit Available
351 Maplewood Drive
351 Maplewood Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
WOW! This beautiful 3 Bedroom + Finished bonus area home is located in the gated community of CAROLINA LAKES.

1 Unit Available
521 Andover Road
521 Andover Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1268 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in OAKLAND of Cumberland County. This home has a Large great room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, tile floors and access to the side deck. This home has carpet and tile floors.

1 Unit Available
309 Marquis Drive
309 Marquis Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with a bonus room located in The Gate At Lexington Plantation. This home features a great size living room that opens up to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
932 Westland Ridge Road
932 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1850 sqft
Coming Soon (June 1) 932 Westland Ridge Rd. (Small Pet) - Coming Soon (June 1) Stunning custom townhouse in King's Grant!! Premier gated community with pool and lawn maintenance provided.

1 Unit Available
915 Kaywood Drive
915 Kaywood Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1632 sqft
Large three bedroom with plenty of room to grow for $780 - Large 3 bd 1.5 bath home in an established neighborhood with new carpet throughout and an open floor plan with formal living room. The garage has been converted for additional living space.

1 Unit Available
36 PETTICOAT Way
36 Petticoat Way, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
36 PETTICOAT-VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON-1600+ SQ/FT.TWO STORY,3 BR, 2.5 BATHS. GR/W FP.KIT/COMBO,OVEN/RANGE,DW,DISPOSAL,REFRIG, W/D CONN,HP/CA,CARPET/VINYL,FOYER,OUTSIDE STORAGE,FENCED YARD,DBL GARAGE, PETS OK W/250.00 PET DEPOSIT(125.

Westover
1 Unit Available
5506 Ramshorn Drive
5506 Ramshorn Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
Nice 3 bdrm 1.5 bth ranch style on cul de sac. Living room & Dining room area. Fully equipped kitchen. Mstr bdrm with mstr bth. Rear yard is fenced with patio for entertaining. Covered front porch and 1 car garage with extra storage.

1 Unit Available
511 Nottingham Drive
511 Nottingham Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
Charming 3 bdrm 2 bth home features spacious great room that opens up to eat in kitchen, dbl garage, and large privacy fenced back yard w/covered patio area!! TEXT HPM1303 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

1 Unit Available
211 Stacy Weaver Drive
211 Stacy Weaver Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
Cute brick ranch with single car side entry garage. Renovated interior with laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bathroom has a large walk in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

