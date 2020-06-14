Apartment List
/
NC
/
lillington
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC with garage

Lillington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
225 Battery Way
225 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2300 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid June) 225 Battery Way, Bunnlevel (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid June) This two-story home offers formal living and dining rooms, a spacious kitchen with pantry and center island overlooking the great room.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
116 Battery Way
116 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,370
2078 sqft
116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook.
Results within 1 mile of Lillington

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Lillington

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home 1/2 Mile from Campbell University (Buies Creek) Please call to schedule a showing. 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178. This three bedroom/two bath home with a two car garage is within 1/2 mile of Campbell University.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
6324 Castlebrooke Drive
6324 Castlebrooke Lane, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath Home with finished bonus room over garage. Hardwood floors in kitchen and formal dining room. Loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops. MBR is downstairs...the rest are up.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 Pine Hawk Dr
175 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Patio Home in Anderson Creek Club. - You'll never have to Mow the Lawn in this 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Two Story Patio Home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Angel Oak Drive
102 Angel Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1606 sqft
102 Angel Oak Drive Available 07/06/20 LIKE NEW 4 BEDROOM w/FENCED BACK YARD in HARNETT CO! - This is a beautiful and well maintained home. It has an open floor plan, great for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
108 Bison Lane
108 Bison Lane, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home with 3 car garage located in Oakmont gated community located on a .81 acre lot. The foyer opens to the formal dining room, living room and large family room which leads you to the kitchen and breakfast nook.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
627 Stone Cross Drive
627 Stone Cross Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath UPDATED Home with 2 car garage in Spring Lake. Home is located in the Anderson Creek area. 4th Bedroom is the Bonus Room which is very large.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1507 Micahs Way
1507 Micahs Way North, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Excellent home located in the gated golf course community of Anderson Creek Club. Come check this 3 bedroom, + large bonus room, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
8617 Sweetflag Court
8617 Sweetflag Court, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story home featuring formal dining, kitchen w/island breakfast nook, SS appliances, granite countertops. Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closets. Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1980 sqft
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court Available 06/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Forest Oaks Subdivision. - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Forest Oaks Subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
185 Gallery Drive #204
185 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1435 sqft
A MUST SEE CONDO!! - Beautiful Luxury Condo in Fairway Point in Anderson Creek Club's Gated Golf community, Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Walk in Closets, Jetted Tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lillington, NC

Lillington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lillington 3 BedroomsLillington Apartments with BalconyLillington Apartments with Garage
Lillington Apartments with GymLillington Apartments with ParkingLillington Apartments with Pool
Lillington Apartments with Washer-DryerLillington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh