17 Apartments for rent in Southern Pines, NC with garage

Southern Pines, the community that turned the pine tree from simple lumber endeavor to Christmas cash crop, lending insatiable holiday aroma and pizzazz to households nationwide.

This picture postcard town rose from a meager rail beginning and is now home to nationally renowned golf courses and horse riding enthusiasts. At the foot of the Carolina Sandhills, the city combines sprawling estates, a charming downtown and nature so vast it's hard to locate between the rambling pines. See more