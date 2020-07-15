Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Sanford, NC with garages

Sanford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
321 Meridian Crossing
321 Meridian Crossing, Sanford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
All New Sparkle! - Enjoy low maintenance living at it's finest in this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home.
Results within 5 miles of Sanford

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
303 E. Harrington Ave.
303 East Harrington Avenue, Broadway, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled ranch in Broadway, NC - Lovely, remodeled ranch offers 1500 SqFt with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, laundry room, kitchen,breakfast room and carport. The detached garage/shop is wired.
Results within 10 miles of Sanford
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,073
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Clyde Lane
21 Clyde Lane, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Conveniently located off of Highway 24 between Ft Bragg and Sanford, 4 bedrooms with dining room, eat-in kitchen, single garage and fenced back yard.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
59 Pinecrest Drive
59 Pinecrest Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1984 sqft
GREAT HOME ON OVER 3 ACRES! 3 Beds/2 Baths and tons of privacy! Welcome home to this open concept stunner! Large Garage for the person with many toys! Nice back deck to enjoy NC sunrises and sunsets! REMARKABLE PRIVATE HOME ON OVER 3 ACRES OF

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
84 Bluebird Court
84 Bluebird Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,230
1950 sqft
Lovely two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in PEACHTREE CROSSINGS. This home has Laminate flooring and gas log fireplace in the Great Room. The formal dining room has trey ceiling and chair rail.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1988 Tingen Rd.
1988 Tingen Road, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1358 sqft
Sunset Ridge subdivision - 1988 Tingen Rd. Sanford, NC 27332 located in Sunset Ridge subdivision. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with bonus room over garage and over 1300 sq. ft of living space.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
131 Castlerock Drive
131 Castlerock Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
2281 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, Bonus Room home located in popular The Summit of Harnett County. This home sits on a large lot and has a double car garage, Lawn Sprinkler, Rear Shed, Rear Screened porch and rock patio.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
85 Sapphire Dr
85 Sapphire Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
2613 sqft
85 Sapphire Dr Available 07/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home with Bonus Room, Large Fenced Yard, and Storage Building. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Laurel Valley.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
85 Lansing Court West
85 Lansing Court West, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1818 sqft
Great house located in a cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath homes features a fenced in back yard and laminate floors through out the lower level. Close to Ft. Bragg, Fayetteville, Sanford, and Lillington. Pets upon approval.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Castle Rock Drive
205 Castlerock Dr, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2548 sqft
Come see this Beautifully maintained home located in HARNETT county! The master and 2 bedrooms are located downstairs, along with a spacious living room. The master bathroom has a jetted bathtub, and double vanities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Sanford, NC

Sanford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

