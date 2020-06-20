825 stoneykirk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This is a great family home, very spacious, split level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large living room and den, great for family gatherings. Home also features a sun room overlooking the fenced back yard. Kitchen and bathrooms have brand new cabinets and counter tops, looks awesome. Refurbished wood flooring, laminate flooring in the kitchen and new ceramic tile in bathroom. Renovations will be completed end of May. Advertising photos to follow. Double carport, great space. The home is conventionally located to shopping centers, Ft. Bragg as well as the All American Freeway. Pet negotiable.