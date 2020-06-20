All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

825 stoneykirk Drive

825 Stoneykirk Drive · (910) 491-0491
Location

825 Stoneykirk Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Byrd

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This is a great family home, very spacious, split level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large living room and den, great for family gatherings. Home also features a sun room overlooking the fenced back yard. Kitchen and bathrooms have brand new cabinets and counter tops, looks awesome. Refurbished wood flooring, laminate flooring in the kitchen and new ceramic tile in bathroom. Renovations will be completed end of May. Advertising photos to follow. Double carport, great space. The home is conventionally located to shopping centers, Ft. Bragg as well as the All American Freeway. Pet negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 stoneykirk Drive have any available units?
825 stoneykirk Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 stoneykirk Drive have?
Some of 825 stoneykirk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 stoneykirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 stoneykirk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 stoneykirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 stoneykirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 825 stoneykirk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 stoneykirk Drive does offer parking.
Does 825 stoneykirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 stoneykirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 stoneykirk Drive have a pool?
No, 825 stoneykirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 stoneykirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 stoneykirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 stoneykirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 stoneykirk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
