Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8242 Dunholme Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Victorian with Large Fenced Lot - -Avail between 1-15 Aug. Rent is $1400/mo. Come and enjoy seeing this home with the HUGE lot, quaint front porch, lots of upgrades! Hardwoods downstairs. Pastoral view out back! Feels like a state park all to yourself. Dbl garage means secure clutter control.

-Yes this home is available but not for long! You will enjoy the upgraded features throughout the interior. The front porch says bring rockers and chat with neighbors. The back yard is like a park with mature trees, gentle slopes and more. End your search today and call for delivery of furniture when you see this home.

Qualifications: 1. Non-smoking Only. 2. Credit score of 675 or higher. 3. No Aggressive breeds of dogs. Cats neutered.



(RLNE3321435)