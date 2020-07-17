All apartments in Fayetteville
7518 Kisco Drive
7518 Kisco Drive

7518 Kisco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7518 Kisco Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Westover

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3 bed, 1 bath house available NOW! The home has been freshly painted. The home has beautiful hardwood floors, a newly remodeled bathroom, washer/dryer hook ups, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**

Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.

Viewings are by appointment only, Please call or text on the company cell at 910-964-7606 or spoatjacksonbrowne@yahoo.com for more information or to schedule a viewing for the property.

To see additional rental properties please visit https://www.spoatjacksonbrowne.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 Kisco Drive have any available units?
7518 Kisco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7518 Kisco Drive have?
Some of 7518 Kisco Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7518 Kisco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7518 Kisco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 Kisco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7518 Kisco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7518 Kisco Drive offer parking?
No, 7518 Kisco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7518 Kisco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7518 Kisco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 Kisco Drive have a pool?
No, 7518 Kisco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7518 Kisco Drive have accessible units?
No, 7518 Kisco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 Kisco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7518 Kisco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
