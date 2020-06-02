All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

699 Tamarack

699 Tamarack Drive · (910) 273-5237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

699 Tamarack Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 699 Tamarack · Avail. Jul 1

$675

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
699 Tamarack Available 07/01/20 - Check out this freshly renovated quaint home located in Fayetteville. This property is a short drive to Fort Bragg, many restaurants, several shopping centers, and a few parks. Inside you will find a fresh paint of coat on all walls, and new flooring. Semi open concept with an eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, while off the kitchen is a private patio with a storage closet. This property also comes with a huge storage shed, and a brand new HVAC system.

This home is pet friendly with a MINIMUM of a $200.00 refundable pet deposit (could be higher) a $20.00 increase in rent and is subject to owner approval.

Roommates will be considered.

Elementary School - West area
Middle School - Luther Nick Jeralds
High School - E.E. Smith

-Security Deposit will depend on credit and background check. $675.00-$1350.00

(RLNE4892840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Tamarack have any available units?
699 Tamarack has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 Tamarack have?
Some of 699 Tamarack's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Tamarack currently offering any rent specials?
699 Tamarack isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Tamarack pet-friendly?
Yes, 699 Tamarack is pet friendly.
Does 699 Tamarack offer parking?
No, 699 Tamarack does not offer parking.
Does 699 Tamarack have units with washers and dryers?
No, 699 Tamarack does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Tamarack have a pool?
No, 699 Tamarack does not have a pool.
Does 699 Tamarack have accessible units?
No, 699 Tamarack does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Tamarack have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 699 Tamarack has units with dishwashers.
