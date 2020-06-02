Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

699 Tamarack Available 07/01/20 - Check out this freshly renovated quaint home located in Fayetteville. This property is a short drive to Fort Bragg, many restaurants, several shopping centers, and a few parks. Inside you will find a fresh paint of coat on all walls, and new flooring. Semi open concept with an eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, while off the kitchen is a private patio with a storage closet. This property also comes with a huge storage shed, and a brand new HVAC system.



This home is pet friendly with a MINIMUM of a $200.00 refundable pet deposit (could be higher) a $20.00 increase in rent and is subject to owner approval.



Roommates will be considered.



Elementary School - West area

Middle School - Luther Nick Jeralds

High School - E.E. Smith



-Security Deposit will depend on credit and background check. $675.00-$1350.00



(RLNE4892840)