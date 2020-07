Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Quaint 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with updated interior. Laminate throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has black and stainless steel appliances to include refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range. Separate laundry room off of kitchen. Closet to 295 and Ft Bragg! Pets negotiable. TEXT HPM1311 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.