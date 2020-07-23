604 Glenville Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

604 Glenville - Coming Soon: Mid Aug (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon: Mid Aug

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a quiet street in Haymount is filled with character!

New paint throughout the entire home. True craftsman style features found throughout to include original hardwoods, rounded archways, and tons of beautiful built-ins.

Nice-sized Master bedroom with a HUGE walk-in closet and ensuite.

Formal dining room, enclosed sun room/breakfast room, fenced-in backyard!



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with a non-refundable $250 fee.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE2523865)