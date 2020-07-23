All apartments in Fayetteville
604 Glenville Ave.

604 Glenville Avenue · (984) 369-8949
Location

604 Glenville Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 Glenville Ave. · Avail. now

$970

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
604 Glenville - Coming Soon: Mid Aug (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon: Mid Aug
This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a quiet street in Haymount is filled with character!
New paint throughout the entire home. True craftsman style features found throughout to include original hardwoods, rounded archways, and tons of beautiful built-ins.
Nice-sized Master bedroom with a HUGE walk-in closet and ensuite.
Formal dining room, enclosed sun room/breakfast room, fenced-in backyard!

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with a non-refundable $250 fee.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE2523865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Glenville Ave. have any available units?
604 Glenville Ave. has a unit available for $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 604 Glenville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
604 Glenville Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Glenville Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Glenville Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 604 Glenville Ave. offer parking?
No, 604 Glenville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 604 Glenville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Glenville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Glenville Ave. have a pool?
No, 604 Glenville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 604 Glenville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 604 Glenville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Glenville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Glenville Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Glenville Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Glenville Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
