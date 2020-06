Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon (Mid July) 5606 Bimini (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July)

This 2 bed, 2 bath Duplex sits in an established neighborhood on a quiet street. Fresh paint throughout! (2019) Large family room with fireplace. Nice sized kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. The attractive bay windows bring in tons of natural light. Den with fireplace. Other updates include refinished bathroom vanities, new light fixtures, and new tile in the master bath.



Large fenced-in back yard. Covered rear porch



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



(RLNE2694252)