Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:31 AM

495 Corning Place

495 Corning Place · (910) 487-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

495 Corning Place, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Westover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 495 Corning Place · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
495 Corning Pl. ~ Waters Edge - Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Ft. Bragg. The Home Features a Covered Front Porch, a Foyer, a Formal Dining Room, an Eat In Kitchen with a Pantry,Range, Dishwasher, Disposal & Fridge, a Sunken Great Room with a Fireplace and a Fenced Back Yard with a Large Deck. The Home Also Includes a Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Storm Doors, Walk In Closets, Washer & Dryer Hookups, Smoke Alarms,Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fans and a Single Car Garage. The Home is Also Close to Schools & Shopping.

Pets: NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER. If the Owner Does Allow the Pet(s) There will be a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.
Group Share: No
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 1983

Electric: PWC
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC

Grade School: Cliffdale
Middle School: Westover
High School: Westover

**Deposit May Be Higher Depending On Application **
M: 051120
V:050220
MLS#
PM: Christel (CUMBERLAND; 0407076630)

(RLNE3220509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Corning Place have any available units?
495 Corning Place has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 495 Corning Place have?
Some of 495 Corning Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Corning Place currently offering any rent specials?
495 Corning Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Corning Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 495 Corning Place is pet friendly.
Does 495 Corning Place offer parking?
Yes, 495 Corning Place does offer parking.
Does 495 Corning Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Corning Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Corning Place have a pool?
No, 495 Corning Place does not have a pool.
Does 495 Corning Place have accessible units?
No, 495 Corning Place does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Corning Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 495 Corning Place has units with dishwashers.
