495 Corning Place

495 Corning Pl. ~ Waters Edge - Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Ft. Bragg. The Home Features a Covered Front Porch, a Foyer, a Formal Dining Room, an Eat In Kitchen with a Pantry,Range, Dishwasher, Disposal & Fridge, a Sunken Great Room with a Fireplace and a Fenced Back Yard with a Large Deck. The Home Also Includes a Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Storm Doors, Walk In Closets, Washer & Dryer Hookups, Smoke Alarms,Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fans and a Single Car Garage. The Home is Also Close to Schools & Shopping.



Pets: NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER. If the Owner Does Allow the Pet(s) There will be a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.

Group Share: No

Section 8: No

HOA: No

Year Built: 1983



Electric: PWC

Water: PWC

Sewer: PWC



Grade School: Cliffdale

Middle School: Westover

High School: Westover



**Deposit May Be Higher Depending On Application **

