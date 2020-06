Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pleasant 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with attached garage and giant fenced in back yard. You'll be able to enjoy the outdoors on a large deck perfect for entertaining on these coming summer nights! Spacious rooms and lovely kitchen. Pets acceptable with a $200 nonrefundable deposit. Call our office at 910-426-7492 for more information and to view the property.