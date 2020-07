Amenities

granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator

Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath with a bonus room that could be a 4th bed or den. Granite counter tops, fenced in yard, newly renovated. This house is a must see for a small family! $975 monthly + $975 deposit! To view this property, come to our office with a photo ID and a $20 refundable key deposit!