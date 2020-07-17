All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 3506 Cranbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
3506 Cranbrook Drive
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

3506 Cranbrook Drive

3506 Cranbrook Drive · (910) 964-7606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3506 Cranbrook Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bed, 2 bath home now available. Home has a new roof, new ceiling fans, new stove/refrigerator, & new flooring. Both of the bathrooms have been remodeled and the home has been freshly painted. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**

Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.

Viewings are by appointment only, Please call or text on the company cell at 910-964-7606 or spoatjacksonbrowne@yahoo.com for more information or to schedule a viewing for the property.

To see additional rental properties please visit https://www.spoatjacksonbrowne.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Cranbrook Drive have any available units?
3506 Cranbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Cranbrook Drive have?
Some of 3506 Cranbrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Cranbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Cranbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Cranbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Cranbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Cranbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3506 Cranbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3506 Cranbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Cranbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Cranbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3506 Cranbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Cranbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3506 Cranbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Cranbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Cranbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3506 Cranbrook Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Landmark
146 London Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28303
McArthur Landing
2500 Mcarthur Landing Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way
Fayetteville, NC 28303

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity