3506 Cranbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 bed, 2 bath home now available. Home has a new roof, new ceiling fans, new stove/refrigerator, & new flooring. Both of the bathrooms have been remodeled and the home has been freshly painted. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**



Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.



Viewings are by appointment only, Please call or text on the company cell at 910-964-7606 or spoatjacksonbrowne@yahoo.com for more information or to schedule a viewing for the property.



To see additional rental properties please visit https://www.spoatjacksonbrowne.com.