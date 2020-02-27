Amenities
322 S McPherson Church Rd ~ Westwood - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with easy access to All American Freeway! This updated home features a neat circle driveway, covered front porch, new carpet, and new paint. The home includes a formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace. The updated kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The home also includes a Gas Forced Warm Air System & Central A/C, hardwood floors, Ceramic Tile, Window Treatments, a fenced yard with a patio, wired outside storage building, and a laundry closet with Washer & Dryer (Not Warranted)
Pets: No
Group Share: Negotiable with owner, but no more than 2
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 1963
Electric: PWC
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC
Gas: Piedmont (For Heating & Water Heater)
Grade School #1: Alma Easom (K-1)
Grade School #2: Vanstory Hills (2-5)
Middle School: Max Abbott
High School: Terry Sanford
