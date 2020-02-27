Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

322 S McPherson Church Rd ~ Westwood - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with easy access to All American Freeway! This updated home features a neat circle driveway, covered front porch, new carpet, and new paint. The home includes a formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace. The updated kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The home also includes a Gas Forced Warm Air System & Central A/C, hardwood floors, Ceramic Tile, Window Treatments, a fenced yard with a patio, wired outside storage building, and a laundry closet with Washer & Dryer (Not Warranted)



Pets: No

Group Share: Negotiable with owner, but no more than 2

Section 8: No

HOA: No

Year Built: 1963



Electric: PWC

Water: PWC

Sewer: PWC

Gas: Piedmont (For Heating & Water Heater)



Grade School #1: Alma Easom (K-1)

Grade School #2: Vanstory Hills (2-5)

Middle School: Max Abbott

High School: Terry Sanford



****Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***

M: 03022020

V: NP

MLS:

PM: Meredith (Cumberland)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5607246)