Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

322 S. McPherson Church

322 South Mcpherson Church Road · (910) 487-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 South Mcpherson Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 322 S. McPherson Church · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
322 S McPherson Church Rd ~ Westwood - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with easy access to All American Freeway! This updated home features a neat circle driveway, covered front porch, new carpet, and new paint. The home includes a formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace. The updated kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The home also includes a Gas Forced Warm Air System & Central A/C, hardwood floors, Ceramic Tile, Window Treatments, a fenced yard with a patio, wired outside storage building, and a laundry closet with Washer & Dryer (Not Warranted)

Pets: No
Group Share: Negotiable with owner, but no more than 2
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 1963

Electric: PWC
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC
Gas: Piedmont (For Heating & Water Heater)

Grade School #1: Alma Easom (K-1)
Grade School #2: Vanstory Hills (2-5)
Middle School: Max Abbott
High School: Terry Sanford

****Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M: 03022020
V: NP
MLS:
PM: Meredith (Cumberland)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 S. McPherson Church have any available units?
322 S. McPherson Church has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 S. McPherson Church have?
Some of 322 S. McPherson Church's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 S. McPherson Church currently offering any rent specials?
322 S. McPherson Church isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 S. McPherson Church pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 S. McPherson Church is pet friendly.
Does 322 S. McPherson Church offer parking?
No, 322 S. McPherson Church does not offer parking.
Does 322 S. McPherson Church have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 S. McPherson Church offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 S. McPherson Church have a pool?
No, 322 S. McPherson Church does not have a pool.
Does 322 S. McPherson Church have accessible units?
No, 322 S. McPherson Church does not have accessible units.
Does 322 S. McPherson Church have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 S. McPherson Church does not have units with dishwashers.
