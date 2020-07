Amenities

-Cozy home located on a large corner lot in the McNeill Sands subdivision. This home has tile flooring and sleek black appliances. Home is in excellent condition and is minutes from local shopping centers! Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Eat In kitchen, Ceiling Fans. Master has Walk in closets.

Small fence. Pet upon approval with non refundable pet fee. PM-Sharon