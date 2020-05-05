All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

208-107 Fountainhead Lane

208 Fountainhead Ln · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 Fountainhead Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208-107 Fountainhead Lane · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
208-107 Fountainhead Lane (Small Pets Considered) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

You will enjoy living at this beautiful Condo downtown in the heart of Haymount! Just minutes from restaurants, cape fear theater, schools, shopping, and the new baseball stadium!
This unit features an open layout with full views of the dining, living and kitchen area - perfect for entertaining!
Other features include a gas log fireplace, pristine hardwoods for easy maintenance, stainless steel appliances, carpet in the bedrooms, laundry room, walk-in closet and double vanity in the master bath.
Enjoy relaxing outdoors on your patio in this quiet family friendly community.

Pets under 25lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE4958416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208-107 Fountainhead Lane have any available units?
208-107 Fountainhead Lane has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 208-107 Fountainhead Lane have?
Some of 208-107 Fountainhead Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208-107 Fountainhead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
208-107 Fountainhead Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208-107 Fountainhead Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 208-107 Fountainhead Lane is pet friendly.
Does 208-107 Fountainhead Lane offer parking?
No, 208-107 Fountainhead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 208-107 Fountainhead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208-107 Fountainhead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208-107 Fountainhead Lane have a pool?
No, 208-107 Fountainhead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 208-107 Fountainhead Lane have accessible units?
No, 208-107 Fountainhead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 208-107 Fountainhead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 208-107 Fountainhead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
