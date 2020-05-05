Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

208-107 Fountainhead Lane (Small Pets Considered) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



You will enjoy living at this beautiful Condo downtown in the heart of Haymount! Just minutes from restaurants, cape fear theater, schools, shopping, and the new baseball stadium!

This unit features an open layout with full views of the dining, living and kitchen area - perfect for entertaining!

Other features include a gas log fireplace, pristine hardwoods for easy maintenance, stainless steel appliances, carpet in the bedrooms, laundry room, walk-in closet and double vanity in the master bath.

Enjoy relaxing outdoors on your patio in this quiet family friendly community.



Pets under 25lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE4958416)