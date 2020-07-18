1909 Tryon Drive Unit 8

Amenities
2 Bedoom Duplex in Fayetteville - *2 WEEKS FREE*
This property may not last long. This is a great starter place for your family. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Pets may be allowed with owner approval.
Directions: From All American, Take the US-401 exit, Turn right onto US-401 N/Skibo Rd, Turn left on Blanton and right on Tryon
Schools: (Please call to verify)
GS1: Westarea Elementary
JRH: Nick Jeralds Middle
SRH: E.E. Smith
Utilities: (Please call to verify)
Electric: PWC
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4433644)