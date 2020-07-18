1909 Tryon Drive Unit 8

Amenities

pet friendly

2 Bedoom Duplex in Fayetteville - *2 WEEKS FREE*

This property may not last long. This is a great starter place for your family. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Pets may be allowed with owner approval.



Directions: From All American, Take the US-401 exit, Turn right onto US-401 N/Skibo Rd, Turn left on Blanton and right on Tryon



Schools: (Please call to verify)

GS1: Westarea Elementary

JRH: Nick Jeralds Middle

SRH: E.E. Smith



Utilities: (Please call to verify)

Electric: PWC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4433644)