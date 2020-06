Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has many features I am sure you will love! The beautiful hardwood floors carry you throughout the home and into all 3 very large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a half bath and a walk in closet. If that is not enough the basement is the prefect place for a workshop or storage it comes with a wood burning stove and laundry room. The backyard is fenced and the perfect place for BBQs and entertaining. Pets are upon approval with a $150 nonrefundable pet fee.