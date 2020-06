Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Coming Soon (Mid July) 1605 Rogers Dr. (Cats Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July)

Custom built home on large corner lot. Large front and back porch. Double Garage, Formal living room, family room AND den! Formal dining, open kitchen. Basement storage.



Cats considered. No dogs. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.



**Fireplace is Non-Functional- Decorative Use Only**



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE2843884)