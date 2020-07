Amenities

Welcome home to ARIUM Pinnacle Ridge with the convenience of location and the lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartment homes boast desirable features including built-in wine racks and oversized walk-in closets. In select homes, enjoy brand new upgrades complete with stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in our resort style pool with sundeck and complimentary Wi-Fi or head to our 24-hour fitness center with cardio studio or our lighted tennis court. Your four-legged family member is welcome as we accept large dogs! We are within minutes of Duke University and hospital, Fuqua School of Business and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. You will be close to great shopping with Target and Harris Teeter right around the corner and all of the best restaurants Durham, North Carolina has to offer. Come visit us today!