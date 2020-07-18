Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

929 Morreene Rd. C14 Available 08/12/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom near Duke - PERFECT FOR STUDENTS! - This ground floor apartment is conveniently located to Duke's medical/research West campus! You can take a quick walk or bike ride to campus or the hospital, or step outside your home for immediate bus stop access.



Each unit has 1426 sq ft living area, sun-room with French doors, separate dining room, carpeted and/or hardwood floors, HVAC throughout.



There are 3 huge bedrooms, each with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and private bath/shower



Fully equipped kitchen, segregated enclosed area with washer and dryer.



Bike and Scooter racks near each building.



Flexible leasing terms available (12 months, 2-3 years).



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email carrie@acorn-oak.com directly.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5484532)