All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 929 Morreene Rd. C14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
929 Morreene Rd. C14
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

929 Morreene Rd. C14

929 Morreene Road · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

929 Morreene Road, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 929 Morreene Rd. C14 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
929 Morreene Rd. C14 Available 08/12/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom near Duke - PERFECT FOR STUDENTS! - This ground floor apartment is conveniently located to Duke's medical/research West campus! You can take a quick walk or bike ride to campus or the hospital, or step outside your home for immediate bus stop access.

Each unit has 1426 sq ft living area, sun-room with French doors, separate dining room, carpeted and/or hardwood floors, HVAC throughout.

There are 3 huge bedrooms, each with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and private bath/shower

Fully equipped kitchen, segregated enclosed area with washer and dryer.

Bike and Scooter racks near each building.

Flexible leasing terms available (12 months, 2-3 years).

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email carrie@acorn-oak.com directly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Morreene Rd. C14 have any available units?
929 Morreene Rd. C14 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 929 Morreene Rd. C14 have?
Some of 929 Morreene Rd. C14's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Morreene Rd. C14 currently offering any rent specials?
929 Morreene Rd. C14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Morreene Rd. C14 pet-friendly?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. C14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. C14 offer parking?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. C14 does not offer parking.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. C14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 Morreene Rd. C14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. C14 have a pool?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. C14 does not have a pool.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. C14 have accessible units?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. C14 does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. C14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Morreene Rd. C14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Morreene Rd. C14 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 929 Morreene Rd. C14 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 929 Morreene Rd. C14?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd
Durham, NC 27713
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl
Durham, NC 27713
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr
Durham, NC 27703
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln
Durham, NC 27707
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave
Durham, NC 27713
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way
Durham, NC 27713
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St
Durham, NC 27704

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
Northeast DurhamWoodcroft
Downing CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity