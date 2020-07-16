All apartments in Durham
815 Riverbark Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

815 Riverbark Lane

815 Riverbark Ln · No Longer Available
Location

815 Riverbark Ln, Durham, NC 27703

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
815 Riverbark Lane Available 09/04/20 Updated Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Durham - Pet Friendly! - Cozy updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Durham! Very convenient to RTP, Duke, NCCU, + Downtown Durham! Beautiful vaulted ceiling living room. Carpet in bedrooms, laminate in kitchen & front room. HUGE deck overlooking yard with big trees! Pet friendly with approval and additional security deposit. Private parking in front.

Pets approved with additional deposit. Income 3X rent. Credit 600+.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. EMAIL ONLY Heather@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5226072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Riverbark Lane have any available units?
815 Riverbark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 815 Riverbark Lane have?
Some of 815 Riverbark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Riverbark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
815 Riverbark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Riverbark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Riverbark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 815 Riverbark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 815 Riverbark Lane offers parking.
Does 815 Riverbark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Riverbark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Riverbark Lane have a pool?
No, 815 Riverbark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 815 Riverbark Lane have accessible units?
No, 815 Riverbark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Riverbark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Riverbark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Riverbark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Riverbark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
