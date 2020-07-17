Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

707 Bishopstone Dr Available 08/01/20 Charming 3br/2ba Home Close to Duke Hospital, Duke Forest, and Downtown Durham! - Charming 3br/2ba home close to Duke Hospital, 9th Street, and Downtown Durham! This home is in a highly sought after neighborhood in an area that has quick access to Hwy 147 and I-85 but still tucked quietly away in a gorgeous neighborhood. This is a perfect place to enjoy a humble lifestyle while still having great access to downtown restaurants and nightlife or being able to take a stroll through Duke Forest!



As we are still experiencing COVID's effects, this property will only be shown if you've submitted an application. Please refer to the video on YouTube listed here as it gives a great idea of the layout!



https://youtu.be/jAKUqSNVdyE



Entering the home from that perfect rocking chair porch, you're met head-on with a high-vaulted ceiling in the living room- a great space to entertain in! We turn left to encounter the three carpeted bedrooms and two bathrooms down the hallway. Off to the right of the living room, the open kitchen looks over into the dining room and out the back sliding glass door. The backyard has a screened in porch ideal for enjoying those beautiful NC summer nights. Also has a one-car garage with driveway!



Owner allows dogs under 25lbs and cats with approval and pet deposits.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Jeremy Smyth at jeremy@acorn-oak.com for more details!



