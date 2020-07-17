All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 707 Bishopstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
707 Bishopstone Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

707 Bishopstone Dr

707 Bishopstone Drive · (919) 675-1444 ext. 21
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

707 Bishopstone Drive, Durham, NC 27705
American Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 707 Bishopstone Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
707 Bishopstone Dr Available 08/01/20 Charming 3br/2ba Home Close to Duke Hospital, Duke Forest, and Downtown Durham! - Charming 3br/2ba home close to Duke Hospital, 9th Street, and Downtown Durham! This home is in a highly sought after neighborhood in an area that has quick access to Hwy 147 and I-85 but still tucked quietly away in a gorgeous neighborhood. This is a perfect place to enjoy a humble lifestyle while still having great access to downtown restaurants and nightlife or being able to take a stroll through Duke Forest!

As we are still experiencing COVID's effects, this property will only be shown if you've submitted an application. Please refer to the video on YouTube listed here as it gives a great idea of the layout!

https://youtu.be/jAKUqSNVdyE

Entering the home from that perfect rocking chair porch, you're met head-on with a high-vaulted ceiling in the living room- a great space to entertain in! We turn left to encounter the three carpeted bedrooms and two bathrooms down the hallway. Off to the right of the living room, the open kitchen looks over into the dining room and out the back sliding glass door. The backyard has a screened in porch ideal for enjoying those beautiful NC summer nights. Also has a one-car garage with driveway!

Owner allows dogs under 25lbs and cats with approval and pet deposits.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Jeremy Smyth at jeremy@acorn-oak.com for more details!

(RLNE5886869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Bishopstone Dr have any available units?
707 Bishopstone Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 707 Bishopstone Dr have?
Some of 707 Bishopstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Bishopstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
707 Bishopstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Bishopstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Bishopstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 707 Bishopstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 707 Bishopstone Dr offers parking.
Does 707 Bishopstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Bishopstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Bishopstone Dr have a pool?
No, 707 Bishopstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 707 Bishopstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 707 Bishopstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Bishopstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Bishopstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Bishopstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 707 Bishopstone Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 707 Bishopstone Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd
Durham, NC 27713
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St
Durham, NC 27701
Woodland Creek
5216 Penrith Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Chandler at University Tower
20 Morcroft Ln
Durham, NC 27705
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir
Durham, NC 27713
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Balfour West
3417 Balfour W
Durham, NC 27713
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road
Durham, NC 27705

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
Northeast DurhamWoodcroft
Downing CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity