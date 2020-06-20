All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 601 Carlton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
601 Carlton Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:30 AM

601 Carlton Avenue

601 Carlton Avenue · (919) 740-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

601 Carlton Avenue, Durham, NC 27701
Cleveland - Holloway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Large 3 bed 1 bath, second floor apartment in a renovated 1910's duplex offers high end appliances, lots of living and storage space, and a terrific location. Fully insulated walls mean lower utility costs for you. Cleveland-Holloway is the closest residential neighborhood to downtown Durham, just a 10 minute walk to MainStreet Bars, Shops & Restaurants. 3 minute bike-ride to great beer and food trucks at Ponysaurus Brewing. Huge backyard and lovely front porch. 3-D tour available. July 1 lease start date

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
601 Carlton Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 601 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
601 Carlton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 601 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 601 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
No, 601 Carlton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 601 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Carlton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 601 Carlton Avenue has a pool.
Does 601 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 601 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Carlton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Carlton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 601 Carlton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr
Durham, NC 27713
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr
Durham, NC 27707
54 Station
1415 E NC Hwy 54
Durham, NC 27713
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St
Durham, NC 27701
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St
Durham, NC 27701
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street
Durham, NC 27701
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln
Durham, NC 27713
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road
Durham, NC 27705

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity