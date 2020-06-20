601 Carlton Avenue

Amenities

Large 3 bed 1 bath, second floor apartment in a renovated 1910's duplex offers high end appliances, lots of living and storage space, and a terrific location. Fully insulated walls mean lower utility costs for you. Cleveland-Holloway is the closest residential neighborhood to downtown Durham, just a 10 minute walk to MainStreet Bars, Shops & Restaurants. 3 minute bike-ride to great beer and food trucks at Ponysaurus Brewing. Huge backyard and lovely front porch. 3-D tour available. July 1 lease start date