Durham, NC
500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A
500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A

500 W Woodcroft Pkwy · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 W Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Location! 2/2 in Woodcroft Estates - This super cute 2BR, 2BA WILL NOT last! Featuring a wood burning fireplace and beautiful original oak trim, this home is move-in ready and perfect for entertaining! Imagine yourself relaxing with friends and family on the huge deck that can be accessed from the kitchen or directly from the privacy of your Master Bedroom!! Large kitchen showcases updated kitchen appliances and a backsplash that will turn heads!

With an incredible rate and prime location, you have to act quickly or you will miss this opportunity. Minutes from Southpoint Mall, Research Triangle Park, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, you will redefine Live, Work, and Play!

Link to Video Tour: https://www.icloud.com/photos/#010QbXdfPaF9wVkHzBS0eauuw

Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Carrie/Ty directly at live@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4121733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A have any available units?
500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A have?
Some of 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A currently offering any rent specials?
500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A is pet friendly.
Does 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A offer parking?
No, 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A does not offer parking.
Does 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A have a pool?
No, 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A does not have a pool.
Does 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A have accessible units?
No, 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A does not have units with air conditioning.
