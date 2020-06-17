500 W. Woodcroft Parkway #19A

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Location! 2/2 in Woodcroft Estates - This super cute 2BR, 2BA WILL NOT last! Featuring a wood burning fireplace and beautiful original oak trim, this home is move-in ready and perfect for entertaining! Imagine yourself relaxing with friends and family on the huge deck that can be accessed from the kitchen or directly from the privacy of your Master Bedroom!! Large kitchen showcases updated kitchen appliances and a backsplash that will turn heads!



With an incredible rate and prime location, you have to act quickly or you will miss this opportunity. Minutes from Southpoint Mall, Research Triangle Park, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, you will redefine Live, Work, and Play!



Link to Video Tour: https://www.icloud.com/photos/#010QbXdfPaF9wVkHzBS0eauuw



Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Carrie/Ty directly at live@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE4121733)