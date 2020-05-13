All apartments in Durham
Durham, NC
4004 Cherry Blossom Lane
4004 Cherry Blossom Lane

4004 Cherry Blossom Cir · No Longer Available
Durham
Hope Valley
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4004 Cherry Blossom Cir, Durham, NC 27713
Hope Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome in Hope Valley Farms! Convenient to Duke & Downtown Durham! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome in the highly desired Hope Valley Farms Neighborhood! Just a 5 mile drive to both Duke and Downtown Durham. Also 4 miles to Southpoint Mall!

This well maintained home features an open floor plan with office on the main floor. Living room features a gas fireplace, wood floors, and lots of natural light. The main floor also features a half bath, dining area, and covered patio off the dining room. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath with garden tub. Washer and dryer are also included and located on the second floor. Step downstairs to the basement and you'll find a large storage room, mud area, and access to the oversized 2 car garage. Take a stroll through the neighborhood or just enjoy a morning coffee on the covered porch, either way you'll feel right at home. This one won't last long!

Small pets considered on a case by case basis with approval and pet deposit. 650+ credit score and combined income of 3x's the monthly rent required.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a tour please email Ashley Morgan at ashley@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4761381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane have any available units?
4004 Cherry Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane have?
Some of 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Cherry Blossom Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane does offer parking.
Does 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4004 Cherry Blossom Lane has units with air conditioning.
