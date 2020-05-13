4004 Cherry Blossom Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhome in Hope Valley Farms! Convenient to Duke & Downtown Durham! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome in the highly desired Hope Valley Farms Neighborhood! Just a 5 mile drive to both Duke and Downtown Durham. Also 4 miles to Southpoint Mall!



This well maintained home features an open floor plan with office on the main floor. Living room features a gas fireplace, wood floors, and lots of natural light. The main floor also features a half bath, dining area, and covered patio off the dining room. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath with garden tub. Washer and dryer are also included and located on the second floor. Step downstairs to the basement and you'll find a large storage room, mud area, and access to the oversized 2 car garage. Take a stroll through the neighborhood or just enjoy a morning coffee on the covered porch, either way you'll feel right at home. This one won't last long!



Small pets considered on a case by case basis with approval and pet deposit. 650+ credit score and combined income of 3x's the monthly rent required.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a tour please email Ashley Morgan at ashley@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE4761381)