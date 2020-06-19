All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1504 Concord Street

1504 Concord Street · (919) 797-9609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1504 Concord Street, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1504 Concord Street · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed, 1 Bath RANCH home, near NCCU--move in READY! - Adorable and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home has been completely remodeled and is move in ready!!

Brand new stainless steel appliances, plenty of kitchen cabinets for storage, new flooring throughout, spacious back yard for entertaining with additional parking, and only minutes from North Carolina Central University.

Government Vouchers are not accepted.

Please visit our website at fairfaxpm.com or call 919-797-9609 for more information. We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE5814489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Concord Street have any available units?
1504 Concord Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1504 Concord Street have?
Some of 1504 Concord Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Concord Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Concord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Concord Street is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Concord Street does offer parking.
Does 1504 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Concord Street have a pool?
No, 1504 Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.
