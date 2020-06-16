1402 Ruffin St.

Amenities

2 Bed, 1 Bath Hidden Gem in Trinity Park!



This updated 3 bedroom bungalow has plenty to offer.

A short walk to Duke, the farmers market, trails, or even downtown Durham!



Inside you are greeted by a cozy living room complete with a brick fireplace and built in lamps.

Plenty of natural light thanks to the homes large updated windows.

Light fixtures, or fans to accent every room.

Original hardwood floors throughout the home.

The kitchen boasts newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Flexible third bedroom can also be used as a dining room, or office.

Washer and dryer included alongside tons of storage space in the basement.



Outside this home is beautifully landscaped, with a fully fenced in backyard, fire pit, and built in car port.



Pets allowed with approval and fees!

*Fence is currently not fully fenced due to a tree having fallen on it.



Schedule a tour of this lovely slice of Durham today!



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Daniel Woodward at daniel@acorn-oak.com



