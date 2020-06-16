All apartments in Durham
1402 Ruffin St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1402 Ruffin St.

1402 Ruffin Street · (919) 675-1444 ext. 13
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1402 Ruffin Street, Durham, NC 27701
Trinity Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 Ruffin St. · Avail. Jul 24

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
1402 Ruffin St. Available 07/24/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Hidden Gem in Trinity Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 24TH!

2 Bed, 1 Bath Hidden Gem in Trinity Park!

This updated 3 bedroom bungalow has plenty to offer.
A short walk to Duke, the farmers market, trails, or even downtown Durham!

Inside you are greeted by a cozy living room complete with a brick fireplace and built in lamps.
Plenty of natural light thanks to the homes large updated windows.
Light fixtures, or fans to accent every room.
Original hardwood floors throughout the home.
The kitchen boasts newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
Flexible third bedroom can also be used as a dining room, or office.
Washer and dryer included alongside tons of storage space in the basement.

Outside this home is beautifully landscaped, with a fully fenced in backyard, fire pit, and built in car port.

Pets allowed with approval and fees!
*Fence is currently not fully fenced due to a tree having fallen on it.

Schedule a tour of this lovely slice of Durham today!

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Daniel Woodward at daniel@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4230935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Ruffin St. have any available units?
1402 Ruffin St. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1402 Ruffin St. have?
Some of 1402 Ruffin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Ruffin St. currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Ruffin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Ruffin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Ruffin St. is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Ruffin St. offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Ruffin St. does offer parking.
Does 1402 Ruffin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Ruffin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Ruffin St. have a pool?
No, 1402 Ruffin St. does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Ruffin St. have accessible units?
No, 1402 Ruffin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Ruffin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Ruffin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Ruffin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Ruffin St. does not have units with air conditioning.
